On top of that, there's two massive manager vacancies to be filled as well.

1. Rovers set to sign new goalkeeper Blackburn Rovers could be set to sign a new goalkeeper, with former Crewe Alexandra stopper Ben Garratt said to be on a trial period with the club. (The 72)

2. Bluebirds boss draws up midfield shortlist Cardiff City are reportedly keeping tabs on as many as 15 free agent central midfielders, as the Bluebirds boss Neil Warnock looks to strengthen his squad. (BBC Football)

3. Owls centre-back eager to make breakthrough Sheffield Wednesday defender David Bates has revealed Lee Bullen has told him to remain patient in his pursuit of first team football, but is keen to earn his place in the near future. (Sheffield Star)

4. Potters thwarted in 'keeper pursuit Bournemouth are said to have blocked backup goalkeeper Asmir Begovic from re-joining Stoke City earlier in the summer, as the Cherries wish to keep a strong crop of 'keepers on the books. (Daily Star)

