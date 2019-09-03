Leeds United's Kalvin Philips on verge of 'massive' new deal, Inter sell Whites target to another club - Championship gossip

The international break is upon us, and Championship clubs will use the opportunity to take stock, and prepare to push on once the domestic campaign returns.

As always, there's a fair amount of buzz around the English second tier even when the transfer window is closed. Click and scroll through the gallery to see all the latest news and gossip from the Championship...

Hull City striker Nouha Dicko has left the club to join Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem on loan until the end of the season, as he looks to rediscover his goal scoring form. (Football League World)

Charlton Athletic manager Lee Bowyer has decided to remain with the high-flying Addicks, despite being heavily linked with the vacant Huddersfield Town job. (London News Online)

Birmingham City have snapped up free agent attacking midfielder Bernard Sun, who has been capped at youth level for China. (Birmingham Mail)

Ex-Swansea City and Stoke striker Wilfried Bony is rumoured to be close to joining Brighton, as he looks to reignite his career after spending time training with Newport County. (The Sun)

Leeds United ace Kalvin Philips is said to be moving closer to signing a new contract, which is likely to make him one of the club's highest earners. (Football Insider)

Sheffield Wednesday's summer target and former loanee Rolando Aarons has made a surprise move to League One outfit Wycombe Wanderers, and will stay with the club until January. (BBC Football)

Queens Park Rangers have joined a number of clubs scouting in Porto, as a number of English teams have become wise to the bargains available in the Portuguese top tier. (Sport Witness)

Andre Ayew has reaffirmed his commitment to Swansea City, by revealing he turned down a number of offers from the abroad to remain with his current club. (Swansea City official website)