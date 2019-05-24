Leeds United's Gjanni Alioski posts injury update with eye on return to action

Leeds United utility man Gjanni Alioski looks to have completed his recovery from a knee injury as he eyes a return to action with North Macedonia next month.

The 27-year-old saw his season come to a premature end on Easter Monday at Brentford after suffering a torn meniscus just 12 minutes into the 2-0 defeat.

Alioski underwent knee surgery in the aftermath but now looks to have finished his rehab after sharing a video update on social media.

He has been included in North Macedonia's squad for their two Euro 2020 qualifiers against Poland and Austria in early June, which would be his first action since April 22.

Alioski is also likely to be pitted against United team-mate Mateusz Klich, after the the Pole was called into action for his country next month.

Should the pair see any action, they will come to blows on June 7 in the Group G clash.