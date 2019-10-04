Leeds United's Championship clash with Reading selected for Sky Sports coverage

Leeds United's midweek trip to Reading on November 26 has been selected for Sky Sports coverage.

The Whites' travel to take on the Royals next month with the game due to be shown live and the clash has now been confirmed as the main Sky game that evening.

Marcelo Bielsa's men will still kick-off at the allotted time of 8pm at the Madejski stadium and the fixture remains on the same date.

Leeds travel to Millwall this weekend in Championship action ahead of the international break, with United looking to secure their first victory at The Den since March 2012.