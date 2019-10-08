Leeds United's Ben White on the international break, the opposition who impressed him and adapting to Championship football

Leeds United will use the international break to rest and recover from a hectic eight-day period, in order to come back strong against Birmingham City.

Ben White admits he would have liked an opportunity to bounce straight back from Saturday’s disappointing result at Millwall, but he can see the benefits of a fortnight’s hiatus, particularly after two trips to South London and a full-tilt midweek game against West Brom at Elland Road.

“It would be nice to have a game on Tuesday and get back to winning ways,” said the centre-half following the 2-1 loss at The Den. All the boys need a rest after three games in a week.

“We’ll regroup and come back.”

White had never played in the Championship before this season but now has encountered 11 of Leeds divisional rivals.

He’s yet to meet a team he would consider better than Marcelo Bielsa’s Whites. But West Brom impressed him.

“They were really good,” he said.

“They put a real shift in.

“We came out with a win, but I’d definitely say we’re up there.”

Leeds fans have taken an instant shine to the 21-year-old loanee, spending the season at Elland Road away from his parent club Brighton. His popularity stems from the way in which he has eased into life at a new level of competition, rarely looking troubled either on or off the ball.

The way in which he has adapted to the Championship hasn’t come as a surprise to the player himself, however.

“I just do what I do, I don’t panic too much, I just play my own game.

“I’ve come from a Premier League side, I’ve been training with them day in and day out. I’ve been with Newport in League Two and then League One [with Peterborough United].

“It’s just the next step.”