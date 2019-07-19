Leeds United running late check on Adam Forshaw but Stuart Dallas fit to face Western Sydney Wanderers

Have your say

LEEDS UNITED were set to run a late check on midfielder Adam Forshaw after landing in Sydney ahead of Saturday's pre-season friendly against Western Sydney Wanderers (kick-off 10am).

Forshaw has been undergoing treatment from United's medical staff following a late challenge from Ashley Young in the closing stages of Wednesday's 4-0 loss in a pre-season friendly against Manchester United at Optus Stadium in Perth.

Leeds landed in Sydney on Friday with Forshaw facing a late fitness test to asses his prospects of lining up against A-League side Wanderers in Saturday's friendly at Bankwest Stadium.

But Northern Ireland international Stuart Dallas will be available for selection despite receiving a cut above his eye in the second half of Wednesday's friendly which led to the 28-year-old being substituted for Bryce Hosannah.

Concussion has been ruled out leaving Dallas available for selection.

Leeds have only taken a squad of 16 players to Australia with some of the club's internationals and summer recruits working on fitness work back at Thorp Arch.

Hosannah, goalkeeper Kamil Miazek, winger Jordan Stevens, forward Mateusz Bogusz and winger Clarke Oduor formed an inexperienced bench against the Red Devils.