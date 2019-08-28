Leeds United replica kit is 11th best selling in the Football League - but Huddersfield Town sold more

Leeds United have the 11th most popular kit in the Football League, beating out several Premier League sides, according to new data.

A group called Love the Sales has coordinated sales information of 368 kits released by the 92 English Football League clubs in the past three years, including home, away, reserve and goalkeeper jerseys for each team.

Their findings rank Leeds United in 11th place in England, beating out several Premier League sides including Everton, Wolves and Leicester City.

But Huddersfield outpaced the Elland Road outfit, ranking 6th out of 92 for the 2019-20 season, five places higher than Bielsa's boys.

The top 11 is:

1. Liverpool

2. Arsenal

3. Man United

4. Man City

5. Chelsea

6. Huddersfield Town

7. Tottenham Hotspur

8. Aston Villa

9. Newcastle United

10. West Ham United

11. Leeds United

12. Everton

A spokesman for Love the Sales said: "The Love the Sales data team have calculated the popularity of all 368 kits that have been released by the 92 English Football League clubs. This includes the home, away, reserve and goalkeeper jerseys for each team.

"This year, Huddersfield shocked football fans by unveiling a shirt with a ‘Miss Universe’ style sash across the chest.

"It turned out to be a PR ploy by sponsors, Paddy Power. Huddersfield later revealed the real kit without a sponsor. The whole campaign was aimed at raising awareness of too many sponsors being added to team jerseys.

"However, the PR stunt had a huge impact on the ex-Premiership team’s shirt sales. Demand for the shirt increased by an incredible 1,904%.

"As a result, Huddersfield’s home shirt went from the 26th most popular in 2018, to 6th hottest shirt this season."