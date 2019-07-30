Leeds United relishing pressure of being promotion favourites, admits Adam Forshaw

ADAM FORSHAW says Leeds United will relish the pressure of being favourites to win this season’s Sky Bet Championship.

Leeds head every single bookmakers’ market to win the division having led the Championship for large parts of last season under head coach Marcelo Bielsa only to fall away in the final stages and finish third.

The Whites then suffered more heartache by losing their two-legged play-off semi-final against Derby County but former Argentina head coach Bielsa has stayed on for a second crack at promotion next term.

United will begin that new assignment with Sunday’s clash at Bristol City and midfielder Forshaw says his men will thrive on the expectation to erase the hurt in ultimate style over the forthcoming campaign.

“I think we are aware of it, obviously,” said Forshaw, reflecting on United’s position as general 9-2 market leaders with Fulham next at 8-1.

“We got that close last season and the squad hasn’t really changed too much and we have added good quality.

“We have kept the manager and the basis of everything so we are going to be strong favourites or heavyweights, if you like, among the league.

“But it’s a good pressure.

“You would rather be in that situation than down the bottom of the league so we need to relish it and really grab it with both hands and try and go one step farther.”