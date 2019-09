Well, there's plenty of time for all that to change, and Championship sides will be focusing hard on hitting the ground running after the international break. Scroll through the gallery to see all the latest news and gossip from the English second tier...

1. Forest defender backs side for promotion Nottingham Forest defender Michael Dawson has claimed the club have a squad more than capable of achieving promotion, after going five matches without a defeat. (Nottingham Post)

2. Rams summer signing target future Gunners move Derby County midfielder Krystian Bielik has claimed he's eager to one day play for Arsenal, and that a summer move to AC Milan fell through before he agreed to join the Rams. (Football League World)

3. Owls key target joins Cottagers Sheffield Wednesday's former loanee and key summer target Michael Hector has officially agreed to join Fulham, and the deal go through when the transfer window opens in January. (BBC Sport)

4. Addicks land ex-Celtic defender Charlton Athletic have snapped up free agent defender Adam Mathews, who joins the Addicks after impressing during a trial spell with the club. (Sunderland Echo)

