Leeds United receive major injury boost, ex-Whites star branded 'egomaniac' by pundit - Championship gossip

Leeds United are close to welcoming back Luke Ayling and Tyler Roberts to first team action, with the pair both involved in fitness drills ahead of their comeback from injury. (Football League World)

Lazio and Schalke are set to go head-to-head to land Swansea City striker Andre Ayew, although his hefty 80k-per-week salary could scupper any potential deal. (Daily Mail)

Dutch side PEC Zwolle are understood to be chasing Reading forward Andrija Novakovich, and will look to secure a loan deal for the USA international. (Football Oranje)

Sunderland are set to make another approach for Sheffield Wednesday defender Morgan Fox, after reportedly having an bid turned down for the former Wales U21 international. (Sheffield Star)

Inter are believed to be lining up a shock move for ex-Swansea City and Stoke striker Wilfried Bony, as I Nerazzurri look to bolster their attacking with the free agent. (Goal)

Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray has claimed he's focusing on his side now finding some goal-scoring form, after keeping a trio of clean sheets in their last three league games. (Rovers.co.uk)

Middlesbrough ace Jonny Howson has claimed his side have been on the receiving end of a number of unfair decisions this season, after his team slumped to 17th in the table with one win from five. (Hartlepool Mail)

Fenerbahce are rumoured to be lining up a move for Hull City midfielder Markus Henriksen, should they fail in their attempts to land Marseille ace Luis Gustavo. (Sport Witness)