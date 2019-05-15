Leeds United put 30,000 scarves on seats for fans ahead of Derby clash

Leeds United have been praised by fans after club scarves were put on seats at Elland Road ahead of tonight's crunch tie against Derby County.

Fans praised the club after pictures of emerged of Leeds United's Director of Football Victor Orta putting the scarves out himself.

The club said more than 30,000 had been put on seats - enough for every home fan.

Tom Cardnuff said on Twitter: "Whatever happens for Leeds United tonight, the club has gone from a regime of protest, poor performances on the pitch and numerous managerial sackings to the Director of Football putting free scarves on every seat before a play-off semi-final.

"Progress, huge progress."

Ben Maidment said: "Victor Orta - fair play, he shows a load of passion for Leeds and well done for showing your support to the fans job. Well done what ever the result great season lads!"

And Sam added: "I actually love Victor Orta."