As usual, there's plenty of chat and rumours going around in the division, as sides prepare for action after the international break. Click and scroll through the gallery to see all the latest news and gossip from the Championship.

1. Addicks boss speaks out on loanee Charlton Athletic manager Lee Bowyer has insisted that Brighton loanee Beram Kayal will feature for his side in the 2019/20 campaign, despite not featuring in any of the club's matches so far this season. (London News Online)

2. Cottagers snap up USA youth international Fulham have completed the signing of 17-year-old goalkeeper Damian Las from MLS side Chicago fire, who will initially be a part of the club's youth side. (Football League World)

3. New Terriers boss prepared for relegation battle New Huddersfield Town boss Danny Cowley has claimed the club are in a relegation battle, but has said he took the job because he's spurred on by the challenge. (BBC Sport)

4. Swans ace warns against complacency Swansea City ace Mike van der Hoorn has backed his team to be among the front-runners in the Championship this season, but has insisted that complacency can't set in. (Swansea City official website)

