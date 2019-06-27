Leeds United pre-season 2019/20 - Western Sydney Wanderers kick-off time confirmed with Australia plans complete

Western Sydney Wanderers have confirmed the kick-off time for Leeds United's second friendly of the Whites pre-season tour to Australia.

United will make the trip down under to face rivals Manchester United in Perth, before taking on Wanderers as the curtain is raised on their brand new Bankwest stadium.

The clash with the Red Devils is set to take place on Wednesday, July 17 at 7pm (12pm BST), with Leeds taking on Western Sydney three days later.

The kick-off time has now also been confirmed for 7pm, although with a change in time zone fans in West Yorkshire will have to tune in at the earlier time of 10am.

Wanderers will also be the first sports franchise in Australia to implement safe standing during the fixture, with 1260 standing spaces available once the doors open.

Western Sydney Wanderers CEO John Tsatsimas said: "We cannot wait to play our first match at Bankwest Stadium against a club with so much history and tradition.

“We look forward to our members and fans experiencing our home in action for the very first time in a family-friendly timeslot.”

United last week announced two further fixtures to their schedule ahead of trip to Australia, as they take on York City and Guiseley on July 10 and 11.

The Whites will also host a traditional final friendly at Elland Road ahead of the new campaign, though they are yet to announced their opponents for the July 27 date.

Leeds United's pre-season schedule:

Wednesday 10th July 2019: York City v Leeds United, Bootham Cresent (7:00pm)

Thursday 11th July 2019: Guiseley v Leeds United, Nethermoor Park (7:45pm)

Wednesday 17th July 2019: Leeds United v Manchester United, Optus Stadium, Perth (7:00pm local/12:00pm BST)

Saturday 20th July 2019: Leeds United v Western Sydney Wanderers, Bankwest Stadium, Sydney (7:00pm local/10am BST)

Saturday 27th July 2019: Leeds United v TBC, Elland Road