1. Blues boss wants more time to assess free agent Birmingham City manager Pep Clotet has revealed he wants more time to assess former Chelsea midfielder Josh McEachran, before deciding whether to sign the free agent trialist. (Birmingham Mail)

2. Rams suffer pre-match injury blow Derby County look set to be without teenage star Jayden Bogle for this evening's clash against Reading, after failing to recover from a troublesome ankle injury. (Evening Express)

3. Steven Gerrard speaks out on Charlton target Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has claimed new signing Joe Aribo made the right decision to move to Ibrox, after he turned down Charlton Athletic before signing the deal. (Scottish Sun)

4. Red Devils chase teenage sensation Manchester United are rumoured to be lining up a rumour for Reading's starlet goalkeeper Coniah Boyce-Clarke, who plays regularly for the club's U23s despite being just 16. (Mirror)

