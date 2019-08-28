Leeds United podcast - Inside Elland Road: Stoke City reflection, Marcelo Bielsa's touchline antics and an unbeaten Championship start

The Inside Elland Road podcast exclusively from the Yorkshire Evening Post. Chief football writer Graham Smyth is joined by Joe Urquhart to discuss an unbeaten start in the Championship, penalty defeat to Stoke City in the cup and look ahead to Swansea this weekend.

Listen and subscribe to the Inside Elland Road Podcast on: Apple Podcasts (iTunes), Spotify, Google Podcasts, Soundcloud, Anchor, Breaker, Castbox, Overcast, Pocket Casts, PodBean, RadioPublic, Stitcher. Let us know your thoughts on all the latest ongoings at Elland Road in the comments below.