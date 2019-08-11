Leeds United podcast - Inside Elland Road: Nottingham Forest reflection as Salford City looms

Leeds United's Pablo Hernandez. (Getty)
The Inside Elland Road podcast exclusively from the Yorkshire Evening Post. Chief football writer Graham Smyth is joined by Joe Urquhart to discuss the fallout from Leeds United's 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest and look ahead to Salford City.

