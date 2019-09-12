Leeds United podcast - Inside Elland Road: Kalvin Phillips, international break reflection and a Yorkshire derby with Barnsley

The Inside Elland Road podcast exclusively from the Yorkshire Evening Post. Chief football writer Graham Smyth is joined by Joe Urquhart to discuss the lengthy international break, Jordan Stevens' FA ban, look ahead to this weekend's Yorkshire derby against Barnsley and ask... what does Patrick Bamford play on guitar?

Listen and subscribe to the Inside Elland Road Podcast on: Apple Podcasts (iTunes), Spotify, Google Podcasts, Soundcloud, Anchor, Breaker, Castbox, Overcast, Pocket Casts, PodBean, RadioPublic, Stitcher. Let us know your thoughts on any of the topics discussed in the podcast below or give us a tweet here.