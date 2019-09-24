Leeds United podcast - Inside Elland Road: Derby County reflection, Marcelo Bielsa's FIFA award and a Lee Bowyer reunion at Charlton Athletic

The Inside Elland Road podcast exclusively from the Yorkshire Evening Post. Chief football writer Graham Smyth is joined by Joe Urquhart to discuss last weekend's 1-1 draw with Derby County at Elland Road, Marcelo Bielsa's FIFA Fair Play award and the upcoming clash with Charlton Athletic.

