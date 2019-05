Have your say

The Inside Elland Road podcast exclusively from the Yorkshire Evening Post - this week Phil and Joe discuss the Whites play-off failure at the hands of Frank Lampard's Derby County, reflect on the campaign and Marcelo Bielsa's future at the club.

Listen and subscribe to the Inside Elland Road Podcast on: Apple Podcasts (iTunes), Spotify, Google Podcasts, Soundcloud, Anchor, Breaker, Castbox, Overcast, Pocket Casts, PodBean, RadioPublic, Stitcher.