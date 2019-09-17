Leeds United podcast - Inside Elland Road: Barnsley reflection, Marcelo Bielsa's selection dilemmas and the Whites risk/reward football

The Inside Elland Road podcast exclusively from the Yorkshire Evening Post. Chief football writer Graham Smyth is joined by Joe Urquhart to discuss the Yorkshire derby win over Barnsley, the selection dilemmas facing Marcelo Bielsa and the risk/reward football on display.

