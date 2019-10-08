Leeds United plot January raid for highly-rated full-back, Whites loanee set for premature exit - Championship gossip

Next up, the Whites take on Birmingham City at Elland Road, which should give them a fine opportunity to return to winning ways and push their way back to the top of the table. In the meantime, click and scroll your way through the gallery to see all the latest news and gossip from the Championship.

1. QPR target moves elsewhere Queens Park Rangers' won't be signing former target Heinz Lindner any time soon, after the free agent 'keeper agreed a deal with German second tier side 'Wehen Wiesbaden. (HITC)

2. Baggies could land star loanee next summer West Bromwich Albion loanee Matheus Pereira is said to have a promotion-dependent clause in his deal, that would allow the Baggies to sign him for 9m from Sporting CP should they go up this season. (Birmingham Mail)

3. Hoops goal machine keen on permanent deal Burnley striker Nahki Wells has revealed he could be open to a permanent switch to Queens Park Rangers, after making a fine starting to his second season on loan with the Hoops. (Football League World)

4. Reading close to sacking struggling manager Reading are said to be on the brink of sacking under-fire manager Jose Gomes, whose side currently lie 22nd in the league table after going six Championship games without a win. (Reading Chronicle)

