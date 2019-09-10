Leeds United player Jordan Stevens banned from football for six weeks for breaching betting rules

Leeds United teenager Jordan Stevens has been banned from all football activities for six weeks for breaching betting rules.

The 19-year-old was also fined £1,200 by the FA, after accepting a charge over 59 bets, which cost him a total of £510.12.

An independent regulatory commission heard that the midfielder, originally from Gloucester, struggled with homesickness, anxiety and boredom and was said to have found it difficult to 'integrate' at Leeds.

His age, inexperience and the influence of the gambling industry in football were also highlighted in his defence, but the commission pointed to his knowledge and what they regarded as a 'wilful disregard' of the betting rules.

Twenty-three of his bets were on games in competitions contested by Leeds United last season, while five bets were on games involving his own club, but not games he himself played in.

The FA's written report into the commission's findings said: "It is notable that three of the bets were placed on Leeds United to win and two were on both teams to score twice. We accept the FA’s submission that those five bets are the most serious aspect of the case."

And his presence at an FA presentation on betting rules at Leeds United on 20th September 2018 was seen as an 'aggravating factor.'

The report stated: "Whilst JS is by definition an inexperienced young professional footballer, we cannot go so far as the written submissions on his behalf as to say that he is “extremely inexperienced”.

"The Commission notes that JS was starting to train with the experienced professionals of the first team at Leeds United and occasionally featuring in the first team squad.

"However, the single most serious aggravating feature of JS’ case is his knowledge and experience of the betting rules. On his own admission, JS was aware of the betting rules. Having received the FA presentation on 20th September 2018 JS continued to bet, indeed the vast majority of the bets were placed after this date."

His ban, which includes all football activities including training, runs until 10th October.