Leeds United: Photo shows incredible support for Bielsa's men against Manchester United in Australia

Leeds United fell to a 4-0 defeat to rivals Manchester United in the first game of their tour of Australia.

Marcelo Bielsa's side lost 2-0 in either half of the encounter at Optus stadium in Perth as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sent out two different XIs with Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford, Phil Jones and Anthony Martial all netting.

The star-studded Premier League side are a big draw in Australia but Leeds also showed their appeal with a healthy contingent among the 55,274 crowd.

There were reports of 20,000 tickets sold to the Championship side's fans, and it showed.

A picture captured by journalist Andy Mitten at the stadium shows just how many Leeds fans, both from Yorkshire and Australia, attended the match.

Some of the Leeds fans among the large contingent.

Next up for the Whites is Western Sydney Wanderers on Saturday at the 30,000-seat Bankwest Stadium.

