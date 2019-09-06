Leeds United: Patrick Bamford’s targeting a goal-den campaign

PATRICK BAMFORD is confident he will be presented with more than enough chances to net over 25 goals for Leeds United in his second season with the Whites.

After being signed from Middlesbrough for £7m last summer, Bamford saw his first season at Leeds disrupted by two separate knee injuries, which forced the striker to miss 21 games.

Leeds United's Patrick Bamford.

The forward still took his goalscoring tally into double figures by netting 10 times and the 26-year-old has started all six of United’s Championship games so far this season in the lone striker role with Arsenal loanee Eddie Nketiah waiting on the bench.

Bamford and Nketiah have both openly discussed the prospect of lining up alongside each other but even as a lone striker Bamford is optimistic of netting into the high 20s if staying focused and injury free.

“Playing up front on your own is hard in any team I think,” said Bamford.

“In this team it is probably easier because of the style of play we have but there are games where I will have to run about a lot and put myself about and not get much joy from it and I might not have a chance.

Patrick Bamford celebrates scoring at Stoke City.

“The Stoke game for instance, I ran around, put myself about and didn’t have a chance until I was knackered when the chance came and that went in, but then at the weekend the only chance I had was when I headed it and it hit my shoulder.

“It can be frustrating but I know that if I am playing every game there is going to be more than enough chances created for me to get 20/25 plus.

“I am not worried about that, it’s just making sure that I stay focused.”