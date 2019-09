While there won't be any more big transfers until January - just the odd free agent deal here and there - there's still plenty of rumours doing the rounds in the division. Click and scroll through the gallery to see all the latest news and gossip from the Championship...

1. Rams duo charged with drink-driving offence Derby County pair Mason Bennett and Tom Lawrence have been charged with drink-driving, after the latter crashed his Range Rover Sport into a lamppost on Tuesday evening whilst under the influence. (Telegraph)

2. Watford keep tabs on Terriers' star forward Watford are said to be monitoring Huddersfield Town forward Karlan Grant, who 'has been one of the club's few standout performers this season with five goals in eight Championship outings. (Calciomercato)

3. Latics captain admits shock at loan deal Wigan Athletic skipper Sam Morsy has admitted he was surprised that Blackburn Rovers allowed defender Charlie Mulgrew to join his side on loan, claiming the player's goal-threat is that of a '10m midfielder'. (Wigan Today)

4. Ex-Forest forward joins League Two outfit Ex-Nottingham Forest forward Jamie Ward has a secured a deal with Scunthorpe United, after leaving the club back in May following his contract's expiry. (BBC Sport)

