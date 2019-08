Here are the latest batch of Championship rumours from around the web. Scroll and click through the pages to see who the Whites and some of their second-tier counterparts have been linked with:

1. QPR and Birmingham eye free agent Queens ParkRangersand Birmingham City are competing to sign freeagent defenderAlberto Redondo after his release fromGetafe. (Foot Mercato)

2. Turkish club preparing Mounie approach Besiktas president Fikret Orman will make an approachto sign Huddersfield Town striker Steve Mounieon loan this summer. (TRT Spor)

3. Charlton prepared to offload summer signing? Charlton Athletic could allow Macauley Bonne to leave for Ipswich, despite only signing him from Leyton Orient in the summer. (Vital Football Charlton)

4. West Brom to open defender contract talks West Bromwich Albionare set to open talks with defenderNathan Ferguson in a bid to tie the highly-ratedteenager down to a new contract. (Birmingham Live)

