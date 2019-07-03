Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani breaks his silence over Helder Costa deal

Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani has thanked Helder Costa for joining the club's 'race for the Premier League'.

The 25-year-old became Marcelo Bielsa's fourth and arguably most important arrival of the summer after being identified as a top target.

Costa penned a four-year deal at Elland Road, which will begin next year and run until 2024 having initially signed on a season-long loan.

He will immediately join up with his new teammates - including old pal Barry Douglas - for pre-season, where he has been handed the number 17 shirt.

The Portuguese has already expressed his desire to help Leeds end their long absence from the Premier League - something which Radrizzani has already alluded to.

And joining the Whites fanbase in welcoming the former Benfica B man to Elland Road on Twitter, the Italian showed he appreciation after he dropped into the Championship to aid Leeds' promotion push.

"Welcome @heldercosta_ obrigado," he said.

"Thank you for joining our club and joining our race to EPL. Many thanks to @wolves Jeff Shi and players agents for their support to make this deal happening."

The winger, of course, played a pivotal part in Wolves' promotion to the top-flight as champions in 2018.

In total, he departs the Midlands club with 19 goals in 109 appearances across three seasons - including one Player of the Season award picked up in his debut campaign.