As always, there's a wealth of talking points and rumours flying around in the Championship, as off-the-field developments bubble away in the background. Click and scroll through the gallery to see all the latest news and gossip from the division...

1. Ex-Foxes ace lose to Baggies move Former Leicester City defender and Premier League winner Danny Simpson is understood to be training with West Bromwich Albion, with a view to signing for the Baggies on a permanent deal. (The Sun)

2. Rovers boss casts doubt over midfielder's imminent return Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has revealed midfielder Jacob Davenport is a fair way off returning to first team football, despite resuming full training following a lengthy injury lay-off. (Lancashire Telegraph)

3. Premier League side eye Tigers star Both Southampton and Newcastle United are believed to be ready to renew their efforts to land Hull City talisman Jarrod Bowen, and will look to weaken the Tigers' resolve in January. (Daily Express)

4. Clarets keeping tabs on Boro starlet Burnley are said to be lining up a 9m bid for Middlesbrough defender Nathan Wood when the transfer window opens in January, but also face competition from Spurs. (The Sun)

