Leeds United news recap: Whites land double loan swoop, Helder Costa transfer latest Manchester City winger Jack Harrison set to rejoin Leeds United. Leeds United fan? Never miss a thing with our daily newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say The YEPs daily blog will bring you all the latest Leeds United news from Elland Road and beyond throughout the summer - follow LIVE below. Please refresh the page for updates. Leeds United confirm first summer signings with double loan capture David Prutton: Leeds United's summer starting to take shape for Marcelo Bielsa