Leeds United news RECAP: Whites announce two more signings as duo near exit door Helder Costa Leeds United fan? Never miss a thing with our daily newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say The YEPs daily blog will bring you all the latest Leeds United news from Elland Road and beyond throughout the summer - follow LIVE below. Please refresh the page for updates: Who could emerge as Leeds United's biggest Championship rivals? Who is Rafa Mujica? Leeds United's newest recruit who has played alongside Barcelona's Lionel Messi