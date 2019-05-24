Leeds United news recap: Marcelo Bielsa spotted, Gjanni Alioski shares injury update Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa. Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say The YEPs daily blog will bring you all the latest Leeds United news from Elland Road and beyond throughout the summer - follow LIVE below. Please refresh the page for updates. Seven Leeds United Under-23s to watch - which players could make the step up next season? What does Andrea Radrizzani mean after admitting Leeds United will have a 'difficult' summer transfer window?