Leeds United news recap: Marcelo Bielsa's future at "decisive" stage, Tottenham Hotspur step up Jack Clarke interest Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa. Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say The YEPs daily blog will bring you all the latest Leeds United news from Elland Road and beyond throughout the summer - follow LIVE below. Please refresh the page for updates. Leeds United braced for bid as Tottenham Hotspur step up interest in Jack Clarke "This could make or break the next five seasons" - Leeds United fans react to latest Marcelo Bielsa developments