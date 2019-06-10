Leeds United news recap: Liverpool winger emerges as transfer target, Carlos Corberan offered managerial role Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa (M) and Carlos Corberan (L). Leeds United fan? Never miss a thing with our daily newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say The YEPs daily blog will bring you all the latest Leeds United news from Elland Road and beyond throughout the summer - follow LIVE below. Please refresh the page for updates. Leeds United join race for Liverpool's Ryan Kent as Marcelo Bielsa eyes wingers David Prutton column: Days of splashing the cash in the Championship look over