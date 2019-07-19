Leeds United news RECAP: Injury update as Marcelo Bielsa 'eyes' Premier League duo Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa Leeds United fan? Never miss a thing with our daily newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say The YEPs daily blog will bring you all the latest Leeds United news from Elland Road and beyond throughout the summer - follow LIVE below. Please refresh the page for updates: Leeds United to come under attack from Western Sydney Wanderers in hands of former German international Leeds United, Ben White and filling Marcelo Bielsa's defensive void