Leeds United news RECAP: Andrea Radrizzani gives Eleven Sport update as striker departs for Premier League club Leeds United fans Leeds United fan? Never miss a thing with our daily newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say The YEPs daily blog will bring you all the latest Leeds United news from Elland Road and beyond throughout the summer - follow LIVE below. Please refresh the page for updates: 'Weirdest transfer I’ve seen for ages': Leeds United fans react as striker joins Watford Leeds United's Jack Clarke hoping to make "childhood dream" reality with Whites