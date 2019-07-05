Leeds United news LIVE: Youngster joins Whites from Manchester United as League Two star is 'eyed' Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa Leeds United fan? Never miss a thing with our daily newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say The YEPs daily blog will bring you all the latest Leeds United news from Elland Road and beyond throughout the summer - follow LIVE below. Please refresh the page for updates: 10 free agents still yet to find new clubs that Leeds United could look to sign Leeds United add second Barcelona youngster to Thorp Arch ranks