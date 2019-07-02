Leeds United news LIVE: Whites 'hours away' from signing forward as Jack Clarke rejoins on loan Helder Costa is close to signing for Leeds United Leeds United fan? Never miss a thing with our daily newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say The YEPs daily blog will bring you all the latest Leeds United news from Elland Road and beyond throughout the summer - follow LIVE below. Please refresh the page for updates: 'Buy him back when we get promoted': Leeds United fans react as Jack Clarke joins Tottenham Leeds United confirm capture of Carlisle United youngster Liam McCarron