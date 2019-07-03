Leeds United news LIVE: Whites enter 'advanced' Helder Costa talks as Marcelo Bielsa 'launches bid' for Croatian Helder Costa Leeds United fan? Never miss a thing with our daily newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say The YEPs daily blog will bring you all the latest Leeds United news from Elland Road and beyond throughout the summer - follow LIVE below. Please refresh the page for updates: Victor Orta on Leeds United's battle with FFP and keeping Marcelo Bielsa at Elland Road Adam Forshaw believes Leeds United have hit the ground running under Marcelo Bielsa