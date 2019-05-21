Leeds United news LIVE: Samuel Saiz on the way out of Elland Road, Kemar Roofe contract update Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa. Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say The YEPs daily blog will bring you all the latest Leeds United news from Elland Road and beyond throughout the summer - follow LIVE below. Please refresh the page for updates. From Kevin Blackwell to Marcelo Bielsa - how long every Leeds United boss has lasted since Premier League relegation Leeds United yet to offer Kemar Roofe new deal with Elland Road future uncertain