Leeds United news LIVE: Samu Saiz 'nears' exit door as Whites sweat over fitness of key duo Samuel Saiz is in talks to leave Leeds, according to reports Leeds United fan? Never miss a thing with our daily newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say The YEPs daily blog will bring you all the latest Leeds United news from Elland Road and beyond throughout the summer - follow LIVE below. Please refresh the page for updates: Leeds United 0 Manchester United 4: Promising signs but same burning issues before depleted Whites run out of gas Who is Max Johnstone? The former Manchester United and Sunderland man on trial with Leeds United