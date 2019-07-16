Leeds United news LIVE: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on rivalry, former Whites academy duo make Premier League moves Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Leeds United fan? Never miss a thing with our daily newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say The YEPs daily blog will bring you all the latest Leeds United news from Elland Road and beyond throughout the summer - follow LIVE below. Please refresh the page for updates. Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would relish flare-up with Leeds United back in the Premier League