Leeds United news LIVE: Marcelo Bielsa's future at "decisive" stage, Tottenham Hotspur step up Jack Clarke interest Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa. Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say The YEPs daily blog will bring you all the latest Leeds United news from Elland Road and beyond throughout the summer - follow LIVE below. Please refresh the page for updates. Leeds United braced for bid as Tottenham Hotspur step up interest in Jack Clarke What next for Gaetano Berardi and Leeds United after seventh red card of Whites career?