Leeds United news LIVE: Marcelo Bielsa's future at "decisive" stage, Tottenham Hotspur step up Jack Clarke interest

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa.
Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa.
0
Have your say

The YEPs daily blog will bring you all the latest Leeds United news from Elland Road and beyond throughout the summer - follow LIVE below.

Please refresh the page for updates.