Leeds United news LIVE: Marcelo Bielsa commits future, police issue update over match-fixing allegations involving Samuel Saiz Leeds United midfielder Samuel Saiz. Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say The YEPs daily blog will bring you all the latest Leeds United news from Elland Road and beyond throughout the summer - follow LIVE below. Please refresh for updates. Leeds United playmaker Samuel Saiz at the centre of match-fixing allegations in Spain The 15 extraordinary moments from Marcelo Bielsa's first year at Leeds United - what will 2019/20 bring?