Leeds United news LIVE: Liverpool's Ryan Kent and Wolves winger Helder Costa update, every Championship signing so far

Leeds United eyeing move for Wolves winger Helder Costa.
Leeds United eyeing move for Wolves winger Helder Costa.
0
Have your say

The YEPs daily blog will bring you all the latest Leeds United news from Elland Road and beyond throughout the summer - follow LIVE below.

Please refresh the page for updates.