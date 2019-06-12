Leeds United news LIVE: Liverpool's Ryan Kent and Wolves winger Helder Costa update, every Championship signing so far Leeds United eyeing move for Wolves winger Helder Costa. Leeds United fan? Never miss a thing with our daily newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say The YEPs daily blog will bring you all the latest Leeds United news from Elland Road and beyond throughout the summer - follow LIVE below. Please refresh the page for updates. Why the EFL's BAME rule is a step in the right direction but too late for many