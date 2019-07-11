Leeds United news LIVE: Leeds 'join' Celtic in race for Championship star plus York and Guiseley latest Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa Leeds United fan? Never miss a thing with our daily newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say The YEPs daily blog will bring you all the latest Leeds United news from Elland Road and beyond throughout the summer - follow LIVE below. Please refresh the page for updates: Bailey Peacock-Farrell highlights positive vibes at Leeds United Every Premier League and Football League club's average 2018/19 attendance - ranked in order