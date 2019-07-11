Leeds United news LIVE: Ex-England international urges Aston Villa to sign Kalvin Phillips plus York and Guiseley latest Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa Leeds United fan? Never miss a thing with our daily newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say The YEPs daily blog will bring you all the latest Leeds United news from Elland Road and beyond throughout the summer - follow LIVE below. Please refresh the page for updates: York City 0 Leeds United 5 - player ratings, talking points and standout moments Gallery: 13 photos of Leeds United fans in the stands against York City