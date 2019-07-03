Leeds United news LIVE: Defender allowed to leave Whites - hours after Helder Costa arrival Helder Costa Leeds United fan? Never miss a thing with our daily newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say The YEPs daily blog will bring you all the latest Leeds United news from Elland Road and beyond throughout the summer - follow LIVE below. Please refresh the page for updates: 'World class': This is who Helder Costa is and why he is a massive signing for Leeds United 'Announce promotion and Phillips new deal': Leeds United fans react as Helder Costa joins from Wolves