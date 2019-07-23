Leeds United moving in the right direction as Cagliari clash looms

Pablo Hernandez believes Leeds United are “moving in the right way” as attention turns to the club’s final pre-season friendly against Italian outfit Cagliari.

The Whites have a quick turnaround in the coming days having landed back in West Yorkshire following a week-long tour to Australia which included games against Manchester United and Western Sydney Wanderers.

Marcelo Bielsa has seen his senior squad reunited with less than two weeks until the curtain is raised on the upcoming Championship campaign after opting to take just 16 players Down Under.

Leeds also took part in a behind closed doors game on Monday night with a mix of senior and Under-23s players featuring in a 4-2 defeat to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad.

United, though, are now preparing for a final test this coming weekend as they make the trip to Sardinia to take on Serie A opposition, which will provide Bielsa with a final look at his side before travelling to Bristol City on August 4.

Playmaker Hernandez says that despite the varied results in pre-season so far he believes United are progressing nicely for the gruelling campaign ahead.

“The more important thing now is the work,” Hernandez said.

“We can take confidence for the first game of the season and I think we are moving in the right way.

“We know we need to work hard in the games and on the training ground because we need to arrive in good conditions to the first game against Bristol.