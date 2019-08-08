Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips to remain at Elland Road following Aston Villa speculation

Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips is set to remain at Elland Road this season following a summer of speculation over his future.

The 23-year-old's agent Kevin Sharp has confirmed that Phillips will remain with his boyhood club for the coming campaign after being linked with a move away in recent months.

The midfielder's representatives will sit down with United's sporting director Victor Orta in the coming days to discuss an improved deal in LS11 once the transfer window shuts on Thursday.

Phillips' current contract runs until the summer of 2021 but Premier League outfit Aston Villa had made him one of their top targets this summer.

Marcelo Bielsa, though, is set to keep his defensive midfielder in West Yorkshire for another assault on the Championship this term.