Leeds United: Michael Owen reveals the ONE area he thinks Eddie Nketiah needs to improve his game

Former England and Liverpool striker Michael Owen has given his opinion on Leeds United loanee Eddie Nketiah, who is emerging as one of the nation's most exciting young attacking talents.

Due to Marcelo Bielsa favouring a formation with a solo attacker up-front, the Arsenal striker has had to play second fiddle to Patrick Bamford so far this season. However, he's excited Leeds fans with his cameos so far, and has scored in three out of his five appearances.

Speaking to BT Sport, Owen gave his verdict on the 20-year-old ahead of the England U21's 2-0 win over Kosovo, and said: "23 goals in 26 games at all levels for England so far...he has already scored goals for Leeds (too).

"This lad looks like he is a real top player. I was speaking to Ian Wright about him the other day, only because a lot of people were saying to me 'he plays like Ian Wright, on the shoulder'. He likes running in behind. He scores goals.

Owen went on to suggest where the player could improve, and suggested: "Maybe he can improve his hold-up play.”

The youngster recently revealed that Gunners boss Unai Emery was keen for him to remain at the Emirates Stadium for the 2019/20 campaign, but allowed him to leave in order to develop his game through more regular first team football.

While Nketiah has claimed he's hoping to use the experience at Leeds to burst into the side upon his return to Arsenal next season, Whites fans will be hoping that earning promotion this at the end of the current campaign could see them have a chance of capturing the prodigious talent on a permanent deal.